Southampton v Leicester: Team news

Southampton are boosted by the return of both Jack Stephens and Ibrahima Diallo from injury.

Mohamed Elyounoussi may be involved after missing the Liverpool game as his partner was due to give birth, but Stuart Armstrong remains out.

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is back in training after a calf injury but won't be risked on Wednesday.

Ricardo Pereira is still unavailable, along with long-term absentees James Justin and Wesley Fofana.

Who makes your Saints starting XI?

Pick and share your Foxes line-up