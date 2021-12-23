Manchester City v Leicester: Last time out

Manchester City host Leicester on Boxing Day - but what happened in the reverse fixture back in September?

Bernardo Silva's well-taken goal edged a tight encounter between two of last season's top teams as Pep Guardiola's reigning champions continued to climb the table.

The Portuguese maestro capitalised after Joao Cancelo's shot deflected off Caglar Soyuncu into his path and he finished from close range.

Both sides had their chances - Gabriel Jesus twice testing Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel while at the other end Harvey Barnes hit the bar and Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out for offside.

The two teams had met already, five weeks previously in the Community Shield, a game Leicester won via a Kelechi Iheanacho penalty in the 89th minute.