Brian Mbeumo was your man of the match as the Brentford late show saw them beat Watford 2-1 at home.

Mbeumo was a constant thorn in the Hornets' side and saw his first half effort strike the base of the post.

His hard work would finally be rewarded as he stepped up in the 96th minute to coolly convert a penalty in Ivan Toney's absence and give his side the win.

