Newcastle United visit Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, but who will make it into Eddie Howe's starting XI?

The Magpies are struggling with injuries and Covid cases leading to Thursday's match with Everton being postponed.

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Magpies team to face Southampton