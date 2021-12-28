Crystal Palace v Norwich City: Team news

Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha, who is banned after his red card in the Boxing Day defeat to Tottenham.

Palace, who had requested the Spurs game be postponed, will monitor their Covid-19 cases, with head coach Patrick Vieira among those who tested positive.

Norwich have also been hit by a surge in Covid cases, with goalkeeper Tim Krul among those missing for the 5-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Head coach Dean Smith says playing another game so soon is "ridiculous".

The Canaries' lengthy injury list includes Grant Hanley (shoulder), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Lukas Rupp (hamstring), Milot Rashica (groin) and Christoph Zimmermann (ankle).

