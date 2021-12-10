Tuchel on injuries, form and 'intense' Leeds
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Thomas Tuchel has been addressing the media before this weekend's game against Leeds.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Jorginho is fit but will "play through the pain" to line up in midfield. Trevoh Chalobah, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell remain sidelined.
Tuchel says he's not overly concerned by performances in the past three games but that it's "not a moment to look away." He said: "Things have not been as smooth or precise and I have been surprised that we weren't always physically and mentally ready. We weren't bad in those games but we were average at times - and average is horrible when you play for Chelsea."
On facing the all-action pressing of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds: "We made changes for Zenit because this game will be high intensity. His teams do not stop until they are in the shower after the game and we need to be ready for that."
With Covid restrictions tightening in the UK, Tuchel said Chelsea have been taking every precaution. "We have had a lot of tests, especially because we went to Russia and back. It has been very professional and well organised. We are obviously aware of the situation - it is not a joke."