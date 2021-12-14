Norwich v Aston Villa: Team news

Grant Hanley has been ruled out for Norwich City because of shoulder ligament damage, while Christos Tzolis has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ben Gibson should be fit to return from a groin problem and Brandon Williams is available after being ineligible to face parent club Manchester United.

Two unnamed Aston Villa players have Covid-19 and will miss Tuesday's game.

Marvelous Nakamba is out with a knee issue so Morgan Sanson could make his first league start since April.

