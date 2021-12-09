Napoli v Leicester City: Confirmed team news

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti makes three changes to the side that began their 3-2 Serie A defeat to Atalanta last weekend.

Diego Demme, Andrea Petagna and Adam Ounas all start as Dries Mertens and Kevin Malcuit drop to the bench.

Stanislav Lobotka is injured and joins the likes of Victor Osimhen, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabian Ruiz and Lorenzo Insigne on the sidelines.

Napoli XI: Meret, Demme, Jesus, Rui, Elmas, Lozano, Rrahmani, Zielinski, Di Lorenzo, Ounas, Petagna.

Subs: Ospina, Boffelli, Malcuit, Mertens, Politano, Manolas, Costanzo, Vergara.