Burnley v Watford: Last time out

Sean Dyche's Burnley host Watford this week but what happened when the Hornets last came to Turf Moor during Project Restart in June 2020?

Dyche paid tribute to his team during "an emotional week", after the Clarets dented Watford's survival hopes with a narrow victory in East Lancashire on a sunny summer's evening.

Three days previously, Burnley had been thrashed by Manchester City amid injury and player contract problems that had the media questioning his future at the club.

Compounding matters, a political banner was towed by an aeroplane over Etihad Stadium during their match against City.

Jay Rodriguez supplied this game's defining moment though, glancing in Dwight McNeil's dangerous cross with 17 minutes to go.

Watford were unfortunate not to glean at least a point, Troy Deeney's header cleared off the line and Danny Welbeck denied by a goalsaving challenge.

Nigel Pearson's team remained 16th but only one point above the relegation zone with seven games to go.