Transfer news: Arsenal hopeful of Kulusevski deal

Arsenal are hoping to secure a deal for 21-year-old Juventus and Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski. (La Repubblica, via Sun), external

Paris St-Germain are willing to listen to loan offers for midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the January transfer window. The Dutch midfielder is a potential target for Arsenal. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Flamengo want to re-sign Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari from Arsenal. But Gunners technical director Edu does not want to sell him to a South American side. (Torcedores - in Portuguese), external

Elsewhere, midfielder Mohamed Elneny is part of Newcastle's five-man target list for the January transfer window. (Mirror), external

