Quieter week a blessing for Gerrard

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Describing a visit to Selhurst Park as a blast of cold reality seems a little harsh – even in a November storm – but in a way, that is what this game represents for Steven Gerrard.

His first two weeks at the club were a flurry of events: the drama of the rapid move from Rangers, the grand formality of his unveiling, the noise of the welcome, the roar of the late goals that beat Brighton. This week, the normal daily life of a football club returned, with days on the training ground and now a long journey at the end to another of the league’s midfield runners.

This will not have been a humdrum week for Gerrard, however – these unhindered working days will have had a rare value and he will surely have wanted to make every moment count.

Like all of the other Premier League clubs, Villa have an intense programme of games from now to the New Year – a quarter-season’s worth of points to gain or miss before he can even begin to shape the squad to his own style, and Villa’s results in that period will define whether his aim for this season can be to continue the upward trend set out in the plan when the owners arrived, or merely to defend their Premier League status.

Perhaps this weekend the on-the-field plans Gerrard has will begin to come into focus. As he explained on Friday morning, he and his staff have “cut every corner” to inform the players of their intentions, not only on the training field but through their mobile phones.

Tactics by Instagram? Whatever those plans are, it will be no small task to carry them out against an energetic Palace side proving as hard to push aside as their own boss once was in Arsenal’s midfield.