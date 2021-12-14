Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa: Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It's a big win, an important win. The first half was outstanding. We challenged the players - can we come here, keep a clean sheet and win? They did that. It comes off a very challenging week.

"The application they gave at Anfield - I have no complaints. The players maxed out there. We’ve had a couple of Covid cases among the players and staff.

"It’s a bright start, but it’s my job to keep pushing the standards. We’ll get ready for a really tough challenge against Burnley. We need to be ready."