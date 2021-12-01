Man Utd v Arsenal: Last time out

The last time Manchester United and Arsenal met, the sides played out a goalless draw in January 2021.

United striker Edinson Cavani had two good chances late on but Arsenal fully deserved their point on a bitterly cold night in north London.

The Gunners went closest when Alexandre Lacazette's clipped free-kick hit the bar after the break, while United goalkeeper David de Gea saved well from Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe also threatened to break the deadlock.

De Gea's counterpart Bernd Leno also distinguished himself with an athletic fingertip save from Fred in the first half.

United came within inches of winning it in the closing stages when Cavani saw a close-range effort deflected wide off Leno and the Uruguay striker then hooked a superb cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka just wide when he looked certain to score.