AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli says his team will be up against one of "the best in the world" when they face Liverpool at the San Siro on Tuesday.

The Reds have already qualified for the knockout stage but Milan are locked in a three-way battle for second, with one point separating them, Atletico Madrid and Porto.

"We need to be strong, because the level will be high," said Pioli. "We want to test ourselves against the best and pick up the best result possible."

On matchday one in September, Milan overturned an early Liverpool opener to lead at the break, only to end up losing 3-2 after goals from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson.

"In the reverse fixture, we were put under a lot of pressure by them," he continued. "But if we overcome their initial press, spaces could open up."

Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori scored an unfortunate own goal at Anfield but thinks his team have improved since the defeat.

"They play with great intensity and great quality," he said. "But we've grown a lot as a team and we can give them a hard time."