Tottenham v West Ham: confirmed team news
- Published
Tottenham make six changes from the side that began the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, with Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguillon, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn all starting.
Tottenham: Lloris, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Sanchez, Reguillon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Moura, Bergwijn, Kane.
Subs: Gollini, Royal, Winks, Rodon, Tanganga, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Alli, Son.
Four changes for West Ham from their starting 11 that began the 2-0 loss at Arsenal a week ago.
In come Alphonse Areola, Harrison Ashby, Ben Johnson and Nikola Vlasic. There is no Michail Antonio in the Hammers squad.
West Ham: Areola, Johnson, Masuaku, Diop, Dawson, Ashby, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen.
Subs: Randolph, Alese, Fornals, Fredericks, Noble, Kral, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Baptiste.