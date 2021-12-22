Tottenham v West Ham: confirmed team news

Four changes for West Ham from their starting 11 that began the 2-0 loss at Arsenal a week ago.

In come Alphonse Areola, Harrison Ashby, Ben Johnson and Nikola Vlasic. There is no Michail Antonio in the Hammers squad.

West Ham: Areola, Johnson, Masuaku, Diop, Dawson, Ashby, Rice, Soucek, Lanzini, Vlasic, Bowen.

Subs: Randolph, Alese, Fornals, Fredericks, Noble, Kral, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Baptiste.