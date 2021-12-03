Aston Villa v Leicester: Head-to-head stats
Aston Villa have lost their past two home league games against Leicester – only once have they lost three in a row against them at Villa Park, doing so between 1936 and 1954.
Leicester have won five of their past seven league games against Aston Villa (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 22 league meetings with the Villans (D9 L8).
Both previous meetings between Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard and Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers ended in 1-0 home wins – one apiece for Rangers and Celtic in the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership.