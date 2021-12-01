Dean Smith labelled the penalty decision against Billy Gilmour "pathetic" after the video assistant referee penalised him for handball, allowing Callum Wilson to fire Newcastle ahead from the spot on Tuesday.

"If it takes 90 seconds to decide a clear and obvious error, it's pathetic," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Ian Dennis on the Football Daily podcast.

"We've taken all responsibility away from the on-field official who could see how close proximity [Billy] was."

Smith was also annoyed with how the game panned out and that his side could not capitalise on a man advantage after Ciaran Clark was sent off in the 10th minute.

"We’re frustrated and we’re disappointed with our performance," he said. "The red card changed the game and they were always going to kill the game at every opportunity.

“We knew we would have the lion’s share of possession, but our quality in the final third wasn’t good enough."