Leeds look for rhythm as Palace rotate

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

By Monday morning Marcelo Bielsa was taking solace from the improved second half of Saturday's dismal draw at Brighton, hoping it signified "a point of support to start a recovery".

Recuperation would definitely come in the form of back-to-back home wins against Crystal Palace tonight and Brentford on Sunday.

On the subject of healing, United may be be able to count on the restorative powers of a mended Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford. The defender and striker, both out injured for more than two months, played one half and the complete 90 minutes respectively of the Under-23s' defeat at Manchester City last night. It would not be surprising for Bielsa to include them on the bench this evening.

The first midweek Premier League fixture of the season heralds an intense period of games heading into Christmas. Managers are being asked the inevitable questions about their squads being able to cope with the load.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira appeared prepared to make changes well in advance of the trip to Elland Road: “This is something we have planned since the first game of the season. We always said that everybody would have an important part to play".

As for Bielsa, who always factors on having four players missing per match day, with only centre-back Robin Koch (pubis) yet to return to any form of competitive action, the options to reignite his misfiring side may be improved. Healthy bodies returning is one thing, the recovery of form is another.