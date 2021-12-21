Tuesday talking point: It already feels impossible - but we need a fit squad at least

Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

It’s not often that you wish for a game to be postponed, but there was a huge sense of relief across the Canary Nation when common sense finally prevailed and Saturday’s game at West Ham was called off.

If our league position wasn’t precarious already, to have attempted - with a Covid-ravaged squad - to go toe to toe with a really good West Ham side, who already have a hex on us, could have been disastrous.

In hindsight – yes, I know, it’s wonderful – our performance against Aston Villa last Tuesday was that of a squad on its knees and running on empty. We all got a bit uppity on the night after being so comprehensively outplayed by Dean Smith’s exes, but also, as the four Covid-related absentees confirm, others were not 100%.

And it showed.

Armed with a squad that doesn’t have the depth of most of the others in the Premier League, we came a distant second in a two-horse race. West Ham would have had a field day.

Quite where that leaves us going forward - with the Boxing Day fixtures (we entertain Arsenal) and beyond looking almost certain to go ahead - remains to be seen, but as we attempt what already feels a bit like the impossible on an already uneven playing field, the very least we need is a squad that’s fit and healthy.