Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been making their selections for the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast again.

This week’s subject is unsung heroes from the Premier League era.

Ex-Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic won the Premier League three times, the FA Cup three times, the League Cup once, the Champions League and the Europa League.

He made more than 40 appearances in a season across all competitions for the Blues on seven occasions.

Richards said: “He was top-notch. He could do anything, three at the back, four at the back. He could go forward. He had a tough mentality and was strong as well.

“You don't think of Ivanovic when you think of Chelsea, there were so many others. He was tough, dependable. People think he was just big and strong, but he was good technically.”

