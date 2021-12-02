Burnley manager Sean Dyche is pleased with his side's unbeaten run but wants them to "activate the fine details" so that resolute draws become wins.

He takes the Clarets to visit Newcastle on Saturday, one of just two teams below them in the table and Dyche says the points tally doesn't yet reflect their performances.

"We've found good balances in our performances recently and we look a threat," he said of a five-game unbeaten streak that includes four draws.

"But we've got to win games and it's not easy to do that in this league.

"Saturday's match is just another game - the next is always the most important but I look across the whole season and try to keep things in balance.

Dyche's team ground out a goalless draw at Wolves on Wednesday after a pulsating 3-3 game against Crystal Palace two weeks ago and he is keen to get the balance right.

"We were very good defensively the other night but not so on it at the other end of the pitch," he said.

"It's the fine details. If we can activate them, then we'll start turning draws into wins."