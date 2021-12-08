Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

With Manchester United already safely through to the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners, several youngsters could be included in the squad for tonight's game with Young Boys.

Boss Ralf Rangnick is believed to have overseen a training session today with the likes of Bjorn Hardley, Zidane Iqbal, Shola Shoretire and 18-year-old Charlie Savage, son of former United academy player Robbie Savage.

Savage - who was part of the Class of 92 - came through the ranks alongside the likes of Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, but never made a first team appearance for the Reds, but did go on to a successful career with the likes of Leicester, Birmingham and Derby as well as playing for Wales.

His son is understood to be part of the squad for tonight's game.