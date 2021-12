Everton have agreed a £17m deal for Dynamo Kyiv's 22-year-old Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, paving the way for Lucas Digne to leave, with Leicester City and Newcastle United interested. (Mirror), external

The Toffees could be offered Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur, 25, as part of any deal for the Italian club to sign Digne. (Sport Mediaset, via Football Transfer Tavern), external

