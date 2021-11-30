Manchester City tightened their grip on the Premier League trophy after coming from behind to beat Aston Villa and move 11 points clear at the top of the table.

John McGinn stunned the league leaders after just 20 seconds when he fired home from Ollie Watkins' low cross but Phil Foden levelled midway through the first half.

Rodri then headed City ahead five minutes before the break but the points were put in jeopardy when defender John Stones was sent off before the break for a raking challenge on Jacob Ramsey.

However, Villa full-back Matty Cash senselessly picked up two bookings in three minutes shortly after half-time to waste the man advantage and City could cruise home.

The game was played in the aftermath of the failed European Super League breakaway with Pep Guardiola keen to draw a line under the events.

With just six matches left, time was running out for closest challengers Manchester United to rein their local rivals in at the top.