Vieira on Gerrard, Benteke and Palace's start to the season

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace host Aston Villa - now managed by Vieira's old midfield rival Steven Gerrard - on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Eagles boss:

On fitness, Vieira said that everyone from the first-team squad trained apart from James McArthur, who they will monitor week by week. Eberechi Eze completed a full week's training and Nathan Ferguson is stepping up his recovery;

Speaking about competing against Gerrard, Vieira said: "We really enjoyed playing against each other. Every game against Liverpool was tough and challenging because of Steven Gerrard. He was a real leader and a real captain of his team. He was one of the best players in that position. He was one of the players who changed the role of the holding midfielder";

Christian Benteke has found his goalscoring form and Vieira said all the credit must go to the striker: "We bought Edouard as well and we bring challenges to those players. Christian is up for the fight and to show to everybody he wants to be part of what the football club wants to do. He is close to his best";

Palace are unbeaten at home this season and on a run of seven games without defeat. Vieira said: "I don't know if we are the surprise team of the league so far. We believe in the way we want to play. The challenge to myself and the players is how long can we maintain that level."

