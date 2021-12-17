Restless high-achiever Gerrard wants Villa to ride momentum

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Six matches are not necessarily enough to set an entirely new course for the future, but they have at least changed the course of this season for Aston Villa as they prepare to host Burnley.

Steven Gerrard has overseen four wins in his first half-dozen matches, and now says he intends to "keep pushing and challenging these players... to become the best version of themselves".

Easier to achieve that, surely, when the fear of relegation is not so acute. There is too much of the season left for two-thirds of the Premier League to entirely rest easy, but Villa are heading in a much happier direction, and at least returning to the section of the table where they seemed to be settling under Dean Smith until his final few weeks.

While appearing calm on the outside, however, Gerrard clearly has the restless mind of a high-achiever, and is urging his team to ride this momentum.

No keen student of the Premier League would take the Clarets (without blue) lightly, despite their low league position.

They are sturdy enough to make life difficult for Villa. But as illustrated by Jacob Ramsey’s thrilling goal this week, Gerrard’s side are currently playing with enough spark to be confident they will break through.