Burnley's top three 2021 highlights
Scott Read, BBC Radio Lancashire
1. Burnley's win at Anfield
Burnley's win at Anfield in January ended Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League, a run that lasted almost four years.
It was also the Clarets' first victory at Anfield since 1974.
Ashley Barnes was tripped in the box by Reds goalkeeper Alisson with seven minutes remaining and converted the spot-kick to secure a famous win.
2. Sean Dyche signing a new contract
Sean Dyche's new four-year deal, announced in September, keeps him at the club until 2025.
The Clarets boss is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and is the most important part of what Burnley are about - twice winning promotion from the Championship, once as title winners.
It is six successive seasons now in the top flight under Dyche - even if a seventh is currently uncertain - and he also secured Burnley a place in Europe.
3. The signing of Maxwel Cornet
Maxwel Cornet's arrival in the summer has given Burnley some much-needed flair and unpredictability.
He's the type of player the Burnley fans haven't seen for some time, maybe since the days of Robbie Blake and Glen Little.
A player who has a certain X-factor and gets the fans on the edge of their seats.