Carrick focused on the team, not the future

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Michael Carrick is set to take charge of Manchester United for a second time when they go to Chelsea on Sunday, with the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season yet to be confirmed.

Carrick is remaining focused on the task at hand preparing the team - and is also remaining tight-lipped on his own future and if he, Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna will be part of the setup under the new coach.

He did say he has no concerns the current squad can adapt to a high-pressing style if required, and also acknowledged a different voice can bring a freshness and new ideas to a squad, although he pointed out history tells us sometimes it works better than others.