Team news: Wolves v Man Utd

Wolves winger Daniel Podence marked his return from injury by scoring in the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Nottingham Forest and could make his first league appearance of the season.

Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera are back in training after hamstring injuries and will be monitored.

Manchester United are without Scott McTominay, who has undergone surgery to treat a groin issue.

Raphael Varane is available for his debut.

Jadon Sancho could make his first start for the club, but Marcus Rashford, Alex Telles and Dean Henderson remain sidelined.

Who makes your Wolves team this weekend?

Pick and share your United XI