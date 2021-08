Striker Andre Gray has left Watford for Championship club QPR on a season-long loan deal.

The 30-year-old joined the Hornets from Burnley in August 2017, and has scored 21 goals in 125 appearances for the Premier League outfit.

QPR boss Mark Warburton managed the striker at Brentford during the 2014-15 campaign, when he netted 17 league goals.

"I wanted to go somewhere where I can try to get back to my best," said Gray.

