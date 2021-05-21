Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion - Sunday, 23 May - 16:00 BST

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Leeds have not won any trophies this season but they deserve more than an honourable mention for what they have done, and the way they have done it.

Some people are already saying they will find it harder next season because the opposition will know how they play under Marcelo Bielsa. But they already do - it's just that not many teams can deal with it.

I'm not surprised former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is being linked with the West Brom job, now Sam Allardyce has said he is leaving.

Wilder is available, he knows the Championship and he knows how to get teams promoted. It seems like the perfect fit to me.

Noel's prediction: Leeds have been great and I love their manager. We could do with getting Jack Harrison back at City from his loan with them. This will be a huge Leeds win - maybe four. 4-0

