David Marshall returns in goal for Hibs in the only change to the starting XI from Thursday's win over Inter Club d’Escaldes.

The veteran tweaked something in the warm-up and Jojo Wollacott lasted just 19 minutes before doing himself some damage, leaving Max Boruc to come in against the Andorrans.

The 20-year-old is on the bench today, with Wollacott expected to be out for a while.

New Hibs striker Dylan Vente is not included today as the Dutchman waits for paper work on his move to Scotland to be completed.

Christian Doidge, who spent last season on loan at Kilmarnock, continues to lead the line, having scored one of the six goals against the Andorrans.