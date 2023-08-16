Which team will finish higher in the Premier League this season - Liverpool or Chelsea?

That was a question asked to Newcastle's Callum Wilson and West Ham's Michail Antonio on the latest episode of the Footballer's Football Podcast on BBC Sounds.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, while off the pitch the clubs have both been pursuing deals for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Wilson said: "I think Chelsea will probably finish above Liverpool just because they've invested heavily and they're still active in the market at the moment, which is only going to strengthen their position, whereas Liverpool are missing out on targets which are then going to Chelsea.

"They're strengthening in all areas, Chelsea probably just need an out-and-out striker. They've got Jackson who is playing well, they've got Nkunku who is injured, so once they get him fit they'll be looking a force. It'll be close, it's going to be difficult up there at the top of the league. There's going to be everyone up there because most teams have invested. That top-five position is going to be a tough one to get into."

Antonio added: "I honestly couldn't really divide them. There were times when Chelsea were running the game, there were times when Liverpool were running the game. It's too close to say.

"The difficulty is making sure Liverpool keep their players fit, because they're not getting the signings they're trying to get and their squad is getting a bit thin because they got rid of a few players in the summer."

