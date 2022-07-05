West Ham have had a £20m bid for Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 20, rejected by Lille. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, the Hammers are set to beat Everton in the race for 29-year-old England attacking midfielder and free agent Jesse Lingard. (Mail), external

And both West Ham and the Toffees have registered their interest in signing Armando Broja from Chelsea, with the 20-year-old Albania striker valued at £30m. (Mail), external

