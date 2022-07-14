Leeds will need another source of goals now that Raphinha has gone.

He was involved in 28% of Leeds' league goals during his two seasons, more than any of his team-mates.

The Brazilian scored 17 goals - a total bettered at the club only by Patrick Bamford's 19 - and created 12, more than any of his team-mates.

"The guy was 'out-of-your-seat' box-office," said Adam Pope, who covers the club for BBC Radio Leeds.

"If he was not ending Gary Cahill's career with a spinning backheeled nutmeg, then he was dropping his shoulder, leaving defenders in his wake or goalkeepers transfixed as the ice coursed through his veins on a stuttering run-up before inevitably converting a penalty.

"I think he has been one of the greatest additions to the Premier League, let alone Leeds United, this century."

Raphinha created 129 league chances for his team-mates in those two years.

Pope added: "What he leaves is a club in the Premier League and the iconic image of his tattooed body in a deified pose celebrating amidst the Leeds fans in the away end at Brentford on a dramatic final day knowing that when he it mattered he delivered.

"Not a bad return for a £17m purchase from Rennes!"

