How much will Leeds miss Raphinha?

Raphinha's time at Leeds - How he ranked compared to team-mates during Leeds' two years in the Premier League. 1st Dribbles attempted (286) & completed (199). First shots (155), second for shots on target (49). First for touches in the opposition box (272) and first for chances created (129)

Leeds will need another source of goals now that Raphinha has gone.

He was involved in 28% of Leeds' league goals during his two seasons, more than any of his team-mates.

The Brazilian scored 17 goals - a total bettered at the club only by Patrick Bamford's 19 - and created 12, more than any of his team-mates.

"The guy was 'out-of-your-seat' box-office," said Adam Pope, who covers the club for BBC Radio Leeds.

"If he was not ending Gary Cahill's career with a spinning backheeled nutmeg, then he was dropping his shoulder, leaving defenders in his wake or goalkeepers transfixed as the ice coursed through his veins on a stuttering run-up before inevitably converting a penalty.

"I think he has been one of the greatest additions to the Premier League, let alone Leeds United, this century."

Raphinha created 129 league chances for his team-mates in those two years.

Pope added: "What he leaves is a club in the Premier League and the iconic image of his tattooed body in a deified pose celebrating amidst the Leeds fans in the away end at Brentford on a dramatic final day knowing that when he it mattered he delivered.

"Not a bad return for a £17m purchase from Rennes!"

Read more on Raphinha's Leeds career here