Aberdeen are without the suspended Liam Scales so Ross McCrorie moves from a midfield role into the back four. Luis Lopes, despite opening the scoring at Easter Road, drops on to the bench.

Marley Watkins makes his first start of the season having come off the bench on five occasions while Matty Kennedy makes his first start since the Premier Sports Cup victory at Annan Athletic.

Former Aberdeen player Ash Taylor, who missed Kilmarnock's last game against Livingston, returns. He is one of four changes made by Derek McInnes with Jordon Jones, Oli Shaw and Brad Lyons replacing Jeriel Dorsett, Ryan Alebiosu, Rory McKenzie and Danny Armstrong.