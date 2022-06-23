The draw has been made for the group stage of this season's Papa Johns Trophy, with teams split into northern and southern groups and 16 Premier League under-21 sides again involved.

In the southern section, Brighton have been drawn in Group A alongside Charlton Athletic, Colchester United and Gillingham, while in Group B Aston Villa join AFC Wimbledon, Crawley and Portsmouth.

West Ham are in Group C with Cheltenham Town, MK Dons and Walsall, while Tottenham are joined in Group D by Stevenage, Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers.

Fellow Londoners Crystal Palace are in Group E with Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town, while Southampton are with Exeter City, Forest Green Rovers and Newport County in Group F.

Group G sees Chelsea take on Oxford United, Leyton Orient and Sutton, while crosstown rivals Arsenal are in Group H with Cambridge United, Ipswich Town and Northampton Town.