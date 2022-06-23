Draw made for Papa Johns Trophy group stage

Rotherham lift the Papa Johns TrophyGetty Images

Rotherham won last season's Papa John's Trophy

The draw has been made for the group stage of this season's Papa Johns Trophy, with teams split into northern and southern groups and 16 Premier League under-21 sides again involved.

In the southern section, Brighton have been drawn in Group A alongside Charlton Athletic, Colchester United and Gillingham, while in Group B Aston Villa join AFC Wimbledon, Crawley and Portsmouth.

West Ham are in Group C with Cheltenham Town, MK Dons and Walsall, while Tottenham are joined in Group D by Stevenage, Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers.

Fellow Londoners Crystal Palace are in Group E with Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town, while Southampton are with Exeter City, Forest Green Rovers and Newport County in Group F.

Group G sees Chelsea take on Oxford United, Leyton Orient and Sutton, while crosstown rivals Arsenal are in Group H with Cambridge United, Ipswich Town and Northampton Town.