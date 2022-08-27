Taylor delivers late - again

Ash Taylor looks like a shrewd pick-up by Derek McInnes, linking up once more with the towering defender he had for two spells at Aberdeen.

The Welshman is also doing a fine line in clutch goals. After scoring in Kilmarnock's title-deciding win against Arbroath last term, he has now come up with late efforts against Dundee United and Motherwell, goals which have earned his team all four of their Premiership points to date.

Taylor rules the skies in his own box, and is a complete menace in the opposition's. His goals could be crucial for McInnes this season.