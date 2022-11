Crystal Palace have added games against Napoli and Trabzonspor to their winter break schedule.

The matches will both take place in Turkey at the Regnum Carya Hotel Stadium, on 7 and 11 December.

Patrick Vieira's side are also playing two matches at Selhurst Park before the season resumes, hosting Brazilian side Botafogo (3 December) and La Liga's Real Valladolid (16 December).