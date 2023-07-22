Forest complete Aina signing

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of defender Ola Aina on a free transfer following his recent departure from Torino.

The 26-year-old arrives at The City Ground on a one-year deal and becomes Steve Cooper's first summer signing.

Aina began his youth career with Chelsea, whom he signed for at the age of 11. He made three senior appearances for the Blues before loan spells with Hull City and Torino.

He then joined the Italian side on a permanent basis, where he made a total of 113 appearances.

The 2020-21 campaign saw Aina join Fulham on loan, where he was shortlisted for the Premier League's goal of the season award after his impressive strike against West Brom.