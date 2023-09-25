In the latest episode of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, the panel singled out striker Georginio Rutter for his performance in Saturday's 3-0 win over Watford.

The French striker joined the club in January for £36m but struggled to make an impact as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

He has started this season promisingly however, and registered another assist against the Hornets as well as producing a number of impressive pieces of individual skill.

"We've been saying for a long time he needs a moment," said BBC Radio Leeds' Jonny Buchan.

"We always thought that might be a goal but I think he's had that moment now and it was the performance."

Leeds correspondent Adam Pope added: "It was sensational from him. His contribution was exceptional. Just incredible - pick whichever assist or build-up you want.

"The one for Jadon Anthony was superb - he was bobbing and weaving away from everyone. Then the double pirouette - I remember Glen Hoddle doing stuff like that.

"He's stolen the show on the day. Everything he did came off, and some of it was unbelievable."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds