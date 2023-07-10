It is surprising Morgan Gibbs-White has not been poached by a club offering European football, says ESPN's chief sports writer Mark Ogden.

Nottingham Forest's playmaker had an excellent first full season in the Premier League last year and has shone during England Under-21s' successful European Championships campaign.

Ogden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he believes the 23-year-old is ready to make the next step.

"For me, I am really surprised he is still there," Ogden said. "Not out of disrespect for Forest, but he had such a good season that I think he could do a job at a top-six club.

"He is a young, powerful and dynamic midfielder who is now knocking on the door of the England senior squad.

"I believe he can really step up this year. The second season is the one where people have to keep eye out for you, but if he can repeat what he did, then he destined for a top-six move."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds