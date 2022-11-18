S﻿tuart Kettlewell spoke to the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast about the minefield of trying to sign players in the Scottish Premiership.

"In terms of recruitment, the interesting fact is that you're fishing in the same pond, looking at the same type of player, going to the same clubs," he said.

Looking ahead to January, Kettlewell added: "﻿What do Ross County need in the transfer window? Not a lot, but I think they will want to bring a striker in with a slightly different profile.

"Jordan White does an excellent job as that focal point, but a goal poacher might be the type of player they're looking for."

The former County boss looked back with slight regret on one particular player that slipped away during his time in charge.

"﻿I had it on numerous occasions where you think you're over the line and making a really good signing", he said.

"I remember one in particular a couple of seasons ago, where Motherwell stepped in at the last minute and managed to get the player. He's doing well in the Premiership now actually. It was Mark O'Hara.

"﻿You've got it in your mind that's a player that's going to come in and really add something. That's happening constantly."