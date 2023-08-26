James Maddison scored his first Tottenham goal and delivered an outstanding individual performance as Spurs continued their fine start to life under Ange Postecoglou with victory at Bournemouth.

Maddison's opener came at the end of a flowing Spurs move involving Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr, and arrived just moments after Cherries goalkeeper Neto had kept out another effort from the 26-year-old.

Bournemouth made a bright start to the second half and Antoine Semenyo nearly followed up his goal at Anfield last weekend with a superb second-half equaliser, but the Ghanaian's curling effort from the edge of the box flew narrowly wide of the top corner.

Young full-back Destiny Udogie was the architect of the visitors' second, playing an excellent one-two with Heung-min Son before cutting the ball back for Dejan Kulusevski, who found the far corner for his first of the campaign.

Spurs have seven points from their opening three league games, while Bournemouth's wait for a first win of the season goes on after slipping to a second straight defeat.

