Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed suggestions his explosive TV interview about Manchester United will be a distraction for Portugal at the World Cup.

The 37-year-old opens his campaign in Qatar against Ghana on Thursday and told the world’s media the squad is fully focussed on delivering for their country.

“I have no doubt that this recent episode, that interview, and other episodes with other players that happen sometimes, can sometimes shake the player but won’t shake the team,” he said.

“I don’t have to think about what other people think. I speak when I want. The players know me really well for many years and know the type of person I am.

“It’s an ambitious group that is hungry and focused, so I’m sure it (the interview) won’t shake the changing room’s concentration and focus.”

Ronaldo was sidelined with a stomach injury from Portugal’s warm-up game against Nigeria but said he will be fully fit and ready to go for their first game.

“I’m feeling great, I’m recovered and I’m ready to start the World Cup in the best way possible,” he said.