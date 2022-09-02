Aubameyang takes 'cursed' nine at Chelsea

Chelsea have handed new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the number nine shirt after manager Thomas Tuchel recently joked his players think it is "cursed".

The last 11 players to wear the shirt - including three club record signings up front, but also a holding midfielder and a defender - have struggled to make a prolonged impact at Stamford Bridge.

"It's cursed, it's cursed, people tell me it's cursed!" said Tuchel last month. "There was not a big demand for number nine, nobody wants to touch it."

Chelsea's last 11 number nines are: Romelu Lukaku, Tammy Abraham, Gonzalo Higuain, Alvaro Morata, Radamel Falcao, Fernando Torres, Franco Di Santo, Steve Sidwell, Khalid Boulahrouz, Hernan Crespo, Mateja Kezman.