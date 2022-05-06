'So proud of this team'
- Published
Skip twitter post
From Zagreb to Frankfurt.— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 5, 2022
Those special nights at London Stadium.
Beating six-time champions Sevilla at our place.
Lyon away. What a night that was.
Our European journey is over, but we hope we made you proud.
Come On You Irons.❤️⚒
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
We win together. We lose together. So proud of this team, it wasn’t meant to be but that’s football, always a learning experience that in the end will work out right. Thank you to our fans who have been incredible during this journey. We go again Sunday❤️ @WestHam— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 5, 2022
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
Our Europa adventure it’s finished, but I can’t be prouder to fight shoulder with shoulder with this guys! @WestHam #COYI— Pablo Fornals (@pablofornals) May 5, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3