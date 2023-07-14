Justin Kluivert said he is "looking forward to many more" wins with Bournemouth after his debut in Thursday's 4-0 pre-season win over Hibernian in Marbella.

The 24-year-old Dutch forward registered two assists against the Scottish side and is now aiming for his first goal.

Reflecting on the victory, he said: "It felt very good, to be honest. It was a very hot day and the first minutes are also heavy, but I am happy to make them and looking forward to many more.

"It’s a warm welcome [the two assists]. I’m happy to help the team in the first victory of the season and hoping for many more.

"I’m enjoying it a lot. We are training very hard with the team. I like how everybody is giving 100% and getting to know each other every day more, and also the new coach.

"It’s really crazy [the Marbella heat] but if we go back to Bournemouth and it’s 20C, we are top fit. It’s only better for us. We go through it together, so no problem.

"My first goal for Bournemouth - I’m going for that."