Steven Gerrard "can target the top eight next season" if his Aston Villa side can replicate the performance produced against Liverpool on Tuesday, according to former Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison.

Villa took the lead against the title chasers and caused problems throughout with their energy and quality.

"They deserve a lot of credit," Hutchison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They were absolutely brilliant.

"Gerrard will be proud of his players. They took on the Liverpool winning machine and were very unlucky not to take points off them. Now it's important they don't let their standards drop."

Hutchison believes a savvy summer of recruitment, allied to the solid foundations already in place at Villa Park, could prompt a push for European qualification.

"He'll be hoping they can play like that every week," he said. "They've got a base of a really good team."

What are your thoughts, Villa fans? Did the performance give you confidence for next season? Have your say here

Listen to full discussion on an eventful game over here on BBC Sounds