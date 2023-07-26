Johnson on 'physical' Euro opponents, summer business and glove battle
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland in Andorra
Lee Johnson has been speaking to the BBC before Hibs' Europa Conference League second-round qualifier against Inter d'Escaldes on Thursday.
Here are the key points from the Hibs boss:
He wasn't surprised the Andorran side came out on top in their previous tie and says they are "well coached, solid, physical and big".
Is looking to take a lead to Easter Road for next week's second leg.
With Hibs having made six signings so far, Johnson says bringing new players in early has been a big help in a pre-season which has "gone well".
The club are still active in the transfer market and hoping for more new additions.
The goalkeeping department is “competitive", with new additions Maksymilian Boruc and Jojo Wollacott vying with David Marshall to be number one.